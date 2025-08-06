Alianza Lima Prepares for Crucial Match Against Liga Leader Sporting Cristal

Lima, Peru — Alianza Lima faces a crucial match against Sporting Cristal on Tuesday, August 5, as they aim to climb the standings in the league.

This match is particularly important for Alianza Lima, who currently sits with four points, while Sporting Cristal leads with nine points.

Paolo Guerrero, the team’s star forward, has returned to the lineup after recovering from an ankle sprain that kept him out during the previous round. His participation is expected to boost Alianza Lima’s chances in this pivotal contest.

Guerrero has shown impressive form this season, marking a goal against Sporting Cristal in March during a 2-1 victory at Estadio Nacional. Having undergone intense training with his teammates in recent days, there is a strong possibility he will be in the starting eleven against the Celestes.

The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM local time at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva. Both teams are looking to secure a win in this tense rivalry, making it a must-watch for fans.