Alianza Lima Seeks First Win Against Alianza Atlético in Liga 1 Clash

Lima, Peru – Alianza Lima faces Alianza Atlético today at 6 p.m. in the second round of Liga 1‘s Torneo Clausura. The match will be held at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, known as Matute. Both teams need a win to boost their standings after unsuccessful starts.

Alianza Lima is fresh off a 2-0 loss to Cusco FC last week, where the team struggled in the high altitude of Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. Coach Néstor Gorosito expressed his desire for a turnaround, emphasizing the need for his team to perform well at home this time. “We need to regain our confidence,” Gorosito said in a recent interview.

Meanwhile, Alianza Atlético comes into the match after drawing 0-0 against Sport Huancayo. The North Peruvian side has shown improvement, but they are aware of the challenge that awaits them at Matute. Their coach plans on taking advantage of the fatigue Alianza Lima may have from their international fixtures.

In their previous encounter on February 15 during the Apertura tournament, Alianza Atlético emerged victorious with a score of 3-1. Both teams are eager to not only win but also improve their records. Currently, Alianza Lima is yet to earn points in the Clausura.

Today’s referee will be Joel Alarcón Limo, and fans can tune in to the match via L1MAX. They are expecting an exciting showdown as both teams are under pressure to secure their first win of this tournament.