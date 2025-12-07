Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal Clash in Final Playoff Match

LIMA, Peru – Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal are set to face off in the final match of the Liga1 playoffs on Saturday, December 8, at the Estadio Alejandro Villanueva, also known as Matute. The game starts at 8 p.m. local time, with both teams eager to secure a spot in the next Copa Libertadores.

The match follows a tense first leg that ended in a 1-1 draw. Sporting Cristal took an early lead with a penalty goal from Martín Távara, but Alianza Lima equalized late in the match thanks to Hernán Barcos.

This playoff series is critical as Universitario has already clinched the championship title, leaving the battle for the runner-up spot and the lone qualifying position for the Copa Libertadores. The losing side of this semifinal will enter earlier qualifying rounds for the continental tournament.

<p fans can watch the match in the United States on [streaming service name], while Liga1 Max will broadcast live coverage in Peru. Alianza Lima will miss Jean Pierre Archimbaud due to injury, while Sporting Cristal will be without Luis Abram and Christofer Gonzáles.

The match promises to be thrilling as both teams bring their best players, including Alianza Lima’s Paolo Guerrero and Sporting Cristal’s Irven Ávila. The stadium has a capacity of 33,938 attendees, and excitement is building among fans.

As the teams prepare to take the field, Alianza Lima is focused on leveraging their home advantage to secure victory and progress to the prestigious group stage of the Copa Libertadores.