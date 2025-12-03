Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal Face Off in Playoff Semifinals

Lima, Peru – Alianza Lima will face Sporting Cristal on December 2 in the semifinals of the playoffs, with the winner advancing to the group stage of the CONMEBOL Libertadores. The match will kick off at 8:00 PM local time and will be broadcast live on Liga 1 Max.

This matchup features one of the biggest rivalries in Peruvian football. Throughout their history, Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal have contested ten elimination rounds, with Alianza Lima leading the series with six victories to Cristal’s four.

In a recap of their encounters, Alianza Lima won three national finals while Sporting Cristal secured two. The most recent playoff faced them off in a narrow contest that featured Alianza coming out on top in a penalty shootout after a tie in regulation time.

The last time these two teams met for a championship was in 2021, where Alianza Lima emerged victorious in the final phase despite a prior season of challenges. For this semifinal, both teams have shown strong finishes to the regular season, leading to equal standings.

Head coach Paulo Autuori of Sporting Cristal is considering shifting to a three-man defense to strengthen the midfield, a strategy that served him well previously. Key player Felipe Vizeu will be a focal point in the attack and aims to display his skill during this crucial elimination.

Fans are eager for what promises to be an intense match between these traditional rivals.