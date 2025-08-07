Sports
Alianza Women Appoints New Coach Ahead of Upcoming Season
San Salvador, El Salvador — Alianza Women announced on Friday the appointment of Luis “Kalimba” Sosa as the new head coach ahead of the Apertura 2025 tournament and the Concacaf W Champions Cup 2025-26.
The current tetracampeonas will begin their season on August 19. Sosa replaces Cristian Zañas, who, along with his assistants Carlos Aparicio and Andy Alas, has left the club.
Alianza Women highlighted the success Zañas had during his tenure, achieving three national titles and a runner-up finish in the 2024 Women’s Interclub Championship. However, they are looking to move forward under new leadership.
Sosa previously enjoyed a successful spell at Alianza, winning three consecutive undefeated league titles, which cemented a golden era for the team. In their statement, Alianza acknowledged his impressive coaching record and expressed confidence in his ability to lead them to continued success.
“We are excited to welcome back Coach Sosa to our club. His history with Alianza is rich, and we believe he can guide us to more trophies,” the team stated in an official release.
Sosa is known for his accomplishments in women’s football, including five titles in the Sub-17 league while at AD Legends, and three championships with Alianza in the major league. His return marks a significant shift as the team prepares for a competitive season ahead.
As they look to build on their previous successes, Alianza Women aims to make a strong impact in both national and international competitions under the new guidance of Coach Sosa.
