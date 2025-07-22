Alice Evans Seeks Increased Support Amid Divorce Battle with Ioan Gruffudd

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Actress Alice Evans is tackling her ex-husband, Ioan Gruffudd, in court as she requests an increase in child and spousal support payments during their ongoing divorce proceedings. The actress, 56, filed documents on July 21, 2025, seeking to raise Gruffudd’s current payments of $4,500 a month.

Evans claims that financial hardships have led to her and their two daughters, Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11, being evicted from their Los Angeles home after she could no longer afford the $6,500 monthly rent. She previously set up a GoFundMe account that reportedly raised $18,000 to help amid mounting expenses.

“I have burned through my savings to pay for legal fees and living expenses,” Evans stated in court documents. She argues that Gruffudd, 51, has the financial ability to provide more support to his family, given his recent work and marriage to actress Bianca Wallace.

In response, Gruffudd described Evans’ claims as baseless, alleging she purposely got herself evicted and manipulated their daughters into sending him distressing messages. He contends that Evans took the children on a vacation to Europe while neglecting her financial responsibilities, labeling her narrative a ploy to damage his reputation.

Gruffudd presented bank records to the court indicating that Evans made over $130,000 in 2024, disputing her claims of dire financial straits. He expressed his distress over the children’s well-being, describing receiving several messages from them echoing their mother’s claims of impending homelessness.

Evans denied influencing their daughters and reiterated the family’s financial difficulties, emphasizing the public nature of her struggles due to her divorce. “The children are aware of our situation,” Evans said following the revelations shared by Gruffudd.

Previously, the court had ordered Gruffudd to pay $3,000 in child support and $1,500 in spousal support, with Evans expected to undertake reasonable efforts to become self-sufficient.

The court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, where further developments in the case are anticipated as Evans seeks to secure increased financial support to stabilize her family’s living situation.