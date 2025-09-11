Sports
Alice Pereira to Make UFC Debut at Noche UFC in San Antonio
San Antonio, Texas — Brazilian bantamweight Alice Pereira is set to make her much-anticipated UFC debut this Saturday, September 13, at the Noche UFC event in San Antonio. Aged just 19, she will become the youngest woman to compete in UFC history as she faces Montserrat Rendon.
Pereira’s rise in the sport has been remarkable. Just four days after her 19th birthday, UFC CEO Dana White announced her signing in December 2024, establishing her as a notable prospect in MMA. “That was very surreal,” Pereira recalled about receiving the offer from White via FaceTime. “Still to this day, we’re in shock with everything that happened, but I have joy that we were able to do what we planned.”
The Brazilian fighter, who boasts an undefeated record of 6-0, with four wins by knockout and one by submission, has displayed confidence leading up to her debut. “I’m calm. I feel relaxed and I’m confident in the result,” she stated. Pereira’s calm demeanor will be crucial as she steps into the octagon against Rendon, who comes in with a record of 1-1 in the UFC.
Pereira trained relentlessly from a young age, often ignoring her mother’s wishes for a traditional career. She has been preparing for this moment and is ready for the challenges ahead. “I like to impose my game on the feet, and I know it’s going to be better than hers,” Pereira analyzed about Rendon’s fighting style.
Rendon, who has not fought in 18 months, won her UFC debut against Tamires Vidal but lost her last match to Darya Zheleznyakova. With experience on her side, she aims to leverage her grappling skills in this matchup. Pereira, on the other hand, plans to showcase her striking abilities. “It’s not a good match-up for her,” Pereira insisted confidently.
The event is part of the annual Noche UFC celebration, honoring Mexico’s independence, and features other prominent fighters on the card. As Pereira prepares to step into the spotlight, the MMA community is eagerly watching to see if she can deliver on her promising potential.
