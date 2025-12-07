Sports
Alice Robinson Wins Second Straight Giant Slalom at Mont-Tremblant
MONT-TREMBLANT, Quebec — Alice Robinson of New Zealand secured her second consecutive women’s World Cup giant slalom victory Saturday at Mont-Tremblant. Robinson finished with a combined time of 2 minutes, 16.18 seconds, leading after the first run.
Robinson expressed her concerns before the race due to the varying conditions compared to the previous week. “I was a bit nervous this morning because the conditions here were so different compared to last weekend,” she said. “I’m really happy to roll it through in these conditions which were really tough today.” This win marks her sixth career World Cup victory, following her recent triumph at Copper Mountain in Colorado.
Zrinka Ljutic of Croatia finished second, 0.94 seconds behind, while Valerie Grenier of Canada claimed third place, just one second off the pace on her home course. Grenier was emotional after her performance. “It was a big reaction, big tears in my eyes,” she stated. “I still can’t believe it happened. With my teammates jumping into my arms, it made me cry a lot.”
Switzerland‘s Camille Rast and France‘s Clara Direz rounded out the top five with times of 2:17.39 and 2:17.69, respectively. Notably, American skier Mikaela Shiffrin, who was third after the first run, finished sixth overall with a time of 2:17.83 after having the 20th-fastest second run.
The course proved challenging for many competitors. Austria’s Julia Scheib, the season-opening giant slalom winner, failed to complete her first run, along with Sweden’s Sara Hector, who started first but also didn’t finish the race.
A second giant slalom will take place on Sunday.
