Sports
Alicia Cervantes Rescues Late Draw for Chivas Femenil Against Cruz Azul
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — In a thrilling Liga MX Femenil match on August 8, 2025, Chivas Femenil secured a dramatic 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul at Estadio Akron. The match was marked by a tumultuous turn for Alicia Cervantes, who went from missing a penalty to scoring the equalizer just before the whistle.
Cruz Azul took an early lead when Aerial Chavarin scored a well-placed goal after a swift counter-attack, putting the visitors ahead 1-0 within the first few minutes. Chivas fought back and earned a penalty after a handball in Cruz Azul’s area. Cervantes stepped up to take the shot but her attempt was saved by goalkeeper Alejandría Godínez, keeping the scoreline unchanged.
Despite the setback, Chivas pressed on, determined to fight for an equalizing goal. In the final moments of the match, a cross into the box found Cervantes, who capitalized on a defensive error to volley the ball into the net, achieving a last-minute equalizer that sent the home fans into a frenzy.
Cervantes’ performance showcased her resilience, transitioning from being the match’s villain to its hero. “We never gave up, and that goal means everything to us,” she said after the match. Chivas will take this momentum into their next fixtures as they aim to build on this hard-fought point.
