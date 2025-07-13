Alien Show Reveals Shocking Truth About Human Souls

NEW YORK, USA — The latest episode of the sci-fi comedy series Resident Alien has unveiled a surprising twist about alien abductions. In Season 4, Episode 6, titled “Soul Providers,” insights into the motivations of the Greys leave viewers astonished.

This episode, which aired July 11, 2025, follows protagonist Harry Vanderspeigle as he confronts the Galactic Housing Council. He is accused of multiple cosmic offenses, including the abduction of a human infant necessary for the Greys’ controversial “Soul Harvesting Program,” or SHP.

The Greys have established a lucrative industry around harvesting souls, which they define as the essence of human consciousness. According to the alien race, humans are unique in their ability to produce these souls, with baby souls being the most desired due to their purity.

However, the revelation takes a darkly comedic turn: the harvested souls are turned into an anti-wrinkle cream and even a “savory dipping sauce.” The absurdity mirrors themes found in Douglas Adams’ work, highlighting the contrast between profound existential questions and mundane realities.

Chris Sheridan, the show’s creator, shared that the concept originated from fellow writer Alan Tudyk, who suggested the banal purpose behind the alien abduction. “It seemed fitting for today’s world,” Sheridan noted during an interview.

Tudyk, who plays the main character, expressed his connection to the storyline, highlighting how the show blends humor with significant character interactions. “This show really speaks to me,” he stated. “It allows for both goofy antics and deeper, touching moments, all thanks to the alien perspective. It keeps things fresh and unpredictable.”

New episodes of Resident Alien premiere Fridays at 11/10c on USA Network, with streaming available a week later.