Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash

Los Angeles, CA — Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, survived a severe car accident in April 2025 that left him shaken but ultimately stronger. Driving his Tesla Cybertruck, Alijah experienced a malfunction that led to a crash, endangering his life.

In a heartfelt Instagram post following the incident, Gilbert expressed the fear of losing his son. “My son could’ve died,” he wrote. Thankfully, two strangers rescued Alijah from the burning car, and he soon began his recovery.

In a June 24 interview with PEOPLE, Alijah shared details of the frightening incident. “The car didn’t really register that I was in there,” he recalled. Just moments before the crash, the steering wheel locked, and he was unable to control the vehicle. After hitting a curb, he blacked out for three minutes only to wake up to find his car engulfed in flames.

Despite his harrowing experience, Alijah took full responsibility for the crash. “Honestly, I take full responsibility for the crash, whether it was me, another car, a malfunction,” he stated. His recovery was quick, and by June, he was back to playing basketball, demonstrating an impressive resilience.

In July 2025, Alijah made headlines once again as he announced his commitment to the University of Southern California (USC). Choosing to stay in Los Angeles over offers from several prestigious basketball programs, Alijah’s decision was supported with pride by his father. Gilbert posted on Instagram, “Looks like the Trojans just got a walking bucket raised by one of the NBA’s most fearless scorers.”

As a top recruit, Alijah brought not only talent but a compelling story of perseverance to the Trojans. His journey illustrates that the accident didn’t define him; instead, it sharpened his focus on his basketball dreams.

By June, Alijah had averaged 31.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, showcasing his potential as he steps into this new chapter with USC.