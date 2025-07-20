Aline Pereira Wins World Title at Karate Combat 56

Miami, Florida – Aline Pereira celebrated a monumental victory at Karate Combat 56 on Saturday night, winning the promotion’s flyweight championship. The event took place at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center, where Pereira defeated Fani Peloumpi in a five-round decision.

Aline’s brother, former two-weight UFC champion Alex Pereira, was at her side, supporting her throughout the fight. As Aline was announced as the champion, she broke down in tears of joy when the title was placed around her waist. The moment was especially emotional as the siblings embraced and spoke in Portuguese, surrounded by a cheering crowd.

The fight showcased Aline’s impressive skills as she faced Peloumpi, known as ‘Warrior Princess.’ Though Peloumpi put forth a strong effort, the judges awarded the victory to Aline, marking a significant achievement in her career.

After the fight, there was speculation about Alex Pereira’s future. Although no official statements have been made, some fans believe he may rematch later this year. The 38-year-old champion weighed in at 247 pounds, leading to questions about his next fight at 205 pounds.

Both Aline and Alex Pereira are set for future bouts, and fans eagerly await updates on their respective journeys in the world of combat sports. For Aline, this victory not only solidifies her status as a champion but also shines a light on her talent beyond her brother’s fame.