Alison Brie Reflects on Career and New Film Together with Dave Franco

LOS ANGELES, CA — Alison Brie, known for her roles in iconic TV series like Community and Mad Men, recently shared insights about her career while promoting her new film Together with husband Dave Franco. The couple plays a married pair facing unique challenges in this body horror genre film.

Brie, 42, thought back to her early career days when she juggled roles on two major television series. “It was like my version of code switching,” she told Rolling Stone. While she portrayed the energetic Annie Edison on Community, her character Trudy Campbell in Mad Men required more period-specific costumes. “It was tailored within an inch of our life,” she recalled, emphasizing the challenges of maintaining character integrity.

Reflecting on her career, Brie noted she has taken on roles that range widely, from a sex addict to an irritating publicist. “I’m really happy with the way things worked out,” echoed Brie, discussing a role she missed in a Marvel movie, signaling how her journey shaped her today.

Brie and Franco’s new film Together portrays their characters, Millie and Tim, venturing from city life to the countryside, where their relationship is tested by supernatural elements. “This is either going to end in divorce, or we will be more codependent than ever,” Franco joked as they prepared for the movie’s release.

Promoting the film involved sharing behind-the-scenes stories, including humorous instances related to unexpected bodily functions during filming. Brie recounted an incident from Mad Men when she found herself in such a hurry to get to set that she had an accident in character attire. “I just peed in my girdle. It was so gross!” she said, finding humor in the chaotic nature of acting.

Despite challenges, the couple finds great joy in working together. “We know each other so well, and that made our performances inherently truthful,” Brie explained. Their partnership allows them to explore their characters’ complexities with a sense of safety both on and off set.

As the premiere of Together approaches, the duo emphasizes the importance of dialogue about codependency in relationships and how their film explores these themes. “It reflects back to people their own opinions about relationships,” Brie stated, anticipating varied audience reactions to their work.

“Together” was released in theaters on July 30 and promises to ignite conversation about the nature of relationships.