Alison Sweeney Embraces Life Away from Hollywood in Exclusive Interview

PHOENIX, Arizona — Alison Sweeney, the former star of “Days of Our Lives,” recently shared her thoughts on moving her family from California to Arizona and why she does not miss Hollywood.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the 48-year-old actress expressed her satisfaction with her life outside Los Angeles. “I mean, no [I don’t miss Hollywood],” Sweeney said. “I miss my family. I love my family. I go to visit them all the time, but they’re not really in Hollywood. So, no, I am thrilled with my life. I love how normal it is.”

Sweeney began her acting career at just four years old with a role in a Kodak commercial. She gained fame for her portrayal of Sami Brady on the popular soap opera. Reflecting on her childhood in the spotlight, she noted that it taught her valuable lessons about self-confidence and navigating the challenges of being a young performer.

“I was really lucky. I’m from L.A., so it wasn’t a big fish-out-of-water story, and my parents are super grounded,” she said. “I was always really guided by my family, who were very loving.”

Today, Sweeney is focused on health and wellness, especially as a busy mom of two. “You really don’t have a lot of time for your gut health to not be aligned,” she explained, mentioning her recent partnership with Align Probiotics. “Everything you’re reading right now is people trying to be more healthy and understand their bodies better.”

She emphasized the importance of nutrition over merely trying to be “skinny.” “Healthy living is the right goal. It’s a marathon, it’s not a sprint,” Sweeney stated. “Communicating with your body can lead to better choices for yourself.”

Sweeney also shared insights into her 25-year marriage to husband David Sanov. She highlighted the significance of communication and appreciating the little things in their relationship. “It’s little things like he charges my phone for me when I can’t find it,” she said. “Don’t take it for granted. Appreciating those little moments are just as valuable.”

As Sweeney continues to balance her acting career and family life, she remains committed to living a healthy and fulfilling life.