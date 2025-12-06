Entertainment
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Confirm Breakup After Two-Year Relationship
Los Angeles, CA — Social media influencer Alix Earle and NFL player Braxton Berrios have confirmed their breakup after nearly two years together. Multiple sources reported that the split was mutual, occurring as Earle finished her run on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’
Sources told Us Weekly that the couple’s long-distance relationship became challenging to manage. ‘Majority of their relationship was long-distance and it was hard for them to navigate,’ the insider noted.
Earle, 24, and Berrios, 30, first met in February 2023 at a Gatsby-themed party in Miami. They were seen publicly together for the first time in May 2023. After months of keeping their relationship private, they officially confirmed their romance in November 2023.
The two often supported each other, with Earle attending Berrios’ NFL games and him cheering her on during her time on the dance competition show. Despite Berrios’ absence at the live tapings of DWTS due to his football commitments, he sent her a heartfelt video message before the November finale, saying, ‘I’ve watched you pour everything into this since the moment it has started, and I think it shows. Good luck. Have fun, babe.’
Though Earle placed second in the competition finale, the couple’s relationship faced turmoil when fans noticed Berrios was absent for many live shows. Earle explained at the time that his NFL schedule kept him away from the competition.
In early December, Earle hinted at changes in her personal life through a TikTok post, indicating that she had experienced significant developments. The two are expected to focus on their respective careers moving forward. Earle continues to thrive on social media while Berrios remains dedicated to his NFL career with the Houston Texans.
