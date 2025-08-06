Alix Earle Hints at Feud with Alex Cooper on TikTok

LOS ANGELES, CA — Influencer Alix Earle appeared to hint at a feud with podcaster Alex Cooper during a TikTok video on Friday. This comes after Earle’s podcast, “Hot Mess,” was removed from Cooper’s Unwell Network six months ago. In the video, Earle discussed advice she received from her astrology app, Co-Star.

“Co-Star told me that I can start sh–t today,” Earle said, teasing her followers. “Lowkey, is this my time that I’ve been waiting for? I have so much information.” Although she did not specify who she might be addressing, fans were quick to connect her comments to her relationship with Cooper.

A fan in the comments asked what happened between her and Cooper, prompting Earle to respond, “How much time do you have?” This response sparked even more speculation about the alleged tension between the two social media stars.

The feud rumors began in February, when insiders claimed there was “a lot of tension” after Earle’s podcast was dropped by Cooper’s media company. A source noted that Earle and Cooper seemed to clash over business matters, which impacted their friendship. Despite their close bond, fans had noted a decline in their public interactions over the past several months.

In a previous TikTok, Earle announced she would pause podcasting for personal reasons, although she later pivoted to share weekly vlogs instead. Meanwhile, Cooper addressed speculation in an Instagram Story, stating that Earle’s issues were unrelated to her Unwell Network. “Unwell gave her everything back she owns her IP,” Cooper clarified.

As gossip swirls, Earle’s comments may suggest that their split was not as amicable as previously thought. The influencer’s playful jab at Cooper during her latest TikTok has left many wondering what the real story is behind their fallout.