Alix Earle Hints at Feud with Alex Cooper over Podcast Split

NEW YORK, NY – Alix Earle appears to be addressing ongoing speculation about her rift with Alex Cooper, following the removal of Earle’s podcast, Hot Mess, from Cooper’s Unwell Network earlier this year. In a recent TikTok video, Earle shared that her astrology app, Co-Star, suggested she could start some drama, which fueled rumors regarding her relationship with Cooper.

“Co-Star told me that I can start s–t today,” Earle said in the video. She teased, “Is this my time that I’ve been waiting for? I have so much information.” Although Earle did not specify any targets for her potential ‘revenge,’ her comments raised eyebrows among fans, particularly regarding Cooper.

Fans have long speculated about a fallout between the two influencers. A user commented directly asking, “What happened with Alex Cooper?” Earle responded, “How much time do you have?” This exchange suggests that there may be more beneath the surface.

Back in March, Earle announced that she would pause her podcasting efforts, citing unspecified reasons for her departure from Unwell Network. “I have to put a pause on podcasting right now for the foreseeable future,” she noted in a TikTok video. Earle expressed her affection for podcasting but did not disclose the details surrounding her break.

Cooper, who launched the Unwell Network in August 2023, addressed Earle’s situation, stating that Earle’s inability to continue her podcast was unrelated to the network. “Unwell gave her everything back; she owns her IP,” Cooper clarified in her Instagram Story.

Despite the public assurances of amicability, sources indicate that there was significant tension behind the scenes. Insiders reported in February that Earle and Cooper clashed over business matters, which is thought to have contributed to their estrangement.

As fans continue to speculate about possible fallout and unresolved issues between the two, the ongoing developments in their professional and personal lives remain a topic of interest.