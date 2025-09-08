Alix Earle Opens Up About Dancing With The Stars Season 34

LOS ANGELES, CA — Alix Earle is set to showcase a new side of herself in Season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The popular internet personality is one of four contestants confirmed for the show ahead of the official cast reveal on September 3. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Earle expressed her excitement and hopes for the upcoming competition.

“I am definitely competitive, which I don’t think anyone has ever really seen before,” Earle remarked. “People are used to seeing me having fun, and I think the more serious side of myself is definitely going to come out in the training.” Earle, who grew up dancing, has always been a fan of the dance competition series and is thrilled to return to her childhood passion.

“Being able to submerge myself in dance training again is such a dream come true,” she said. However, she acknowledged that performing live on television each week brings her a different kind of nerves. “My biggest fear is forgetting the dance on live television,” Earle admitted.

Despite her anxieties, Earle is eager to meet her fellow contestants and form connections within the “DWTS” family. She believes that building close relationships with fellow competitors is one of the highlights of the show. “I can’t wait to be a part of it,” she added.

As for her dancing skills, Earle thinks she will excel at quick-paced routines like the Samba or Jive, but is apprehensive about slower dances such as the Viennese Waltz. “I am looking for a partner who is going to keep pushing me to be better each week,” she stated. The pro/celebrity pairings will be announced on September 3, as anticipation builds for the season premiere on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.