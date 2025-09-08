Entertainment
Alix Earle Opens Up About Dancing With The Stars Season 34
LOS ANGELES, CA — Alix Earle is set to showcase a new side of herself in Season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The popular internet personality is one of four contestants confirmed for the show ahead of the official cast reveal on September 3. In a recent interview with TV Insider, Earle expressed her excitement and hopes for the upcoming competition.
“I am definitely competitive, which I don’t think anyone has ever really seen before,” Earle remarked. “People are used to seeing me having fun, and I think the more serious side of myself is definitely going to come out in the training.” Earle, who grew up dancing, has always been a fan of the dance competition series and is thrilled to return to her childhood passion.
“Being able to submerge myself in dance training again is such a dream come true,” she said. However, she acknowledged that performing live on television each week brings her a different kind of nerves. “My biggest fear is forgetting the dance on live television,” Earle admitted.
Despite her anxieties, Earle is eager to meet her fellow contestants and form connections within the “DWTS” family. She believes that building close relationships with fellow competitors is one of the highlights of the show. “I can’t wait to be a part of it,” she added.
As for her dancing skills, Earle thinks she will excel at quick-paced routines like the Samba or Jive, but is apprehensive about slower dances such as the Viennese Waltz. “I am looking for a partner who is going to keep pushing me to be better each week,” she stated. The pro/celebrity pairings will be announced on September 3, as anticipation builds for the season premiere on September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Recent Posts
- Luis Suárez Suspended Six Matches for Spitting Incident After Leagues Cup Final
- Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025 Revealed
- Switzerland Defeats Kosovo in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Beloved Auburn Professor Dr. Schnuelle Tragically Killed in Park Attack
- Hasbro Relocates Headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston, Creating 700 Jobs
- Croatia Hosts Montenegro in UEFA World Cup Qualifier Showdown
- Ghana’s Black Stars Face Mali in Crucial World Cup Qualifier
- Switzerland Faces Slovenia in World Cup Qualifying Showdown
- Mortgage Rates Hit 11-Month Low, Offering Hope to Buyers
- Italy and Israel Clash in Key World Cup Qualifier Amid Tensions
- StubHub Seeks $9 Billion IPO Amid Market Challenges
- Rodionova and Okalova Meet Again in Sao Paulo Showdown
- New Bill Aims to Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits
- Francois Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil in France
- French Prime Minister Faces Backlash as Austerity Cuts Ignite Social Movement
- Billy Strings Performs Second Show at Woodward Theatre in Kentucky
- Guinea Faces Algeria in Key World Cup Qualifying Match
- Colin Cowherd Reveals Blazin’ 5 NFL Picks for 2025 Season
- 2026 World Cup Ticket Sales Begin Next Week
- 2025 TV Premiere Schedule: Check Out New and Returning Shows