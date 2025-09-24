Entertainment
Alix Earle Reveals Injuries While Competing in ‘Dancing With the Stars’
LOS ANGELES, CA — Alix Earle, a popular social media influencer, opened up about her injuries on TikTok after a demanding rehearsal for the upcoming episode of “Dancing With the Stars“. The 24-year-old shared that she suffered a bruised collarbone and a broken toenail while preparing for her jive performance to “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega.
In her TikTok video this weekend, Earle expressed her exhaustion, saying, “I don’t think I can walk” as she was getting “unready” after practice. She noted, “I thought Week 1 was hard, the stamina, the stuff we’re doing,” but promised to push through for the second week.
Earle admitted she is starting to “doubt [herself] a little bit,” but emphasized her determination to keep trying despite feeling physically challenged. “I feel like someone put me in a drying machine and just bruised and beat up every part of my body,” she joked. She even mentioned that she might ask one of her younger sisters for a massage.
The influencer has made lifestyle changes to accommodate the show’s rigorous schedule. “This has just become my everything. I’ve completely changed my entire life schedule,” Earle said, revealing she goes to bed early and has altered her diet to focus on dance training.
Earle originally announced her participation in Season 34 of “Dancing With the Stars” in May. Since then, she has captured the attention of millions, boasting over 7.5 million TikTok followers and 4.3 million Instagram followers. During the season premiere, she and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy received one of the highest scores with their cha cha to Britney Spears‘ “Circus.” “Dancing With the Stars” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.
