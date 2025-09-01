Aliyah Boston, Odyssey Sims Lead Fever Past Sparks in Close Game

LOS ANGELES, CA — Aliyah Boston scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Indiana Fever to a narrow 76-75 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night. Boston also recorded a career-high six steals in the game.

Odyssey Sims contributed significantly with 21 points, making the last five for Indiana, including a crucial three-pointer that tied the game at 74 with under a minute remaining. “It felt good to contribute against my former team,” Sims said after the game.

With the win, the Fever (21-18) moved a half-game ahead of Seattle (21-19) in the WNBA standings. Los Angeles (17-20) fell two games behind Golden State, trailing in the hunt for the final playoff spot.

In the closing moments, Azura Stevens of Los Angeles scored a free throw to give the Sparks a fleeting 75-74 lead. However, Boston and the Fever reclaimed the lead on their next possession, capitalizing on an offensive rebound.

Los Angeles guard Rickea Jackson was forced into a turnover by Indiana’s defense with just seconds left on the clock, sealing the win for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell, who averages 20.7 points per game, added 12 points, while Boston became only the second player in franchise history to reach at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five steals in a single game. The Fever’s magic number to clinch a playoff berth is now three as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

The Fever will play next at Golden State on Sunday and then face Phoenix on Tuesday before returning home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host Chicago next Friday.