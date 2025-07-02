Entertainment
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming Begins with New Cast
SEOUL, South Korea — Fans of the hit zombie series, All of Us Are Dead, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Season 2 as filming is set to begin this year. The popular show, based on the webtoon by Joo Dong-geun, first captivated audiences when it premiered on Netflix in January 2022. It follows a group of students trapped inside their high school following a devastating zombie outbreak.
The estimated release date for Season 2 has been pushed to 2026, according to production reports. This delay comes after the show’s team confirmed that filming will not start until later this year. Park Chul-soo, CEO of Film Monster, previously mentioned in 2024 that the new season would be released in late 2025, but setbacks have pushed this timeline back.
Director Lee Jae-gyu has provided some insight into what fans can expect in the upcoming season. He noted, “Season 2 will feature more powerful and evolved zombies, and the story will unfold in the fallen Seoul.” His remarks have heightened interest as fans wonder how the characters will adapt to the continuing apocalypse.
Returning cast members include Park Ji-hu as On-jo and Park Solomon as Su-hyeok, alongside new additions like Lee Min-jae and Kim Si-eun, both of whom are gaining attention from recent popular projects. Their involvement promises an expansion of the story’s universe and a deeper engagement with both returning and new characters.
Despite the months of waiting, the excitement is palpable as glimpses of new plot lines and character arcs emerge. The expectations for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 remain high, with hopes that production will kick off smoothly and deliver a new chapter that mirrors the success of the first season.
Recent Posts
- Saudia Flight Diverted After Cabin Manager Dies Mid-Flight
- All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming Begins with New Cast
- Joachim Trier’s ‘Sentimental Value’ Trailer Unveils Family Drama Ahead of U.S. Release
- Call of Duty: Mobile Introduces Gundam Collaboration in Season 6 Update
- John Cena and Idris Elba Team Up in Heads of State
- Ohio Governor Issues 67 Vetoes on New Budget Bill
- F1 The Movie Launches with Star-Studded Cast and Real Racing Action
- Dandadan Season 2 Set to Premiere on July 3, 2025
- Death Stranding 2 Launches, Showcases Impressive Loading Speeds
- Final Season of Squid Game Concludes with Twists and Tension
- Avoid Mistakes When Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer in California
- Home Office Insights from Kallie Plagge: Work and Play Spaces
- Cody Rhodes in Talks to Play Guile in New Street Fighter Movie
- Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Movie’ Hits Theaters, Streaming Expected in Fall
- New Kids On The Block Kick Off Vegas Residency with Backstreet Boys Surprise
- Benicio del Toro Thrills in Netflix’s ‘Reptiles’ as Watching Phenomenon
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Talks with Commanders Show No Progress
- Salma Hayek Chooses Glastonbury Over Bezos Wedding in Venice
- Red Dead Online Introduces New Zombie Missions in Latest Update
- New York Times ‘Connections’ Game Challenges Players Daily