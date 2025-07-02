All of Us Are Dead Season 2 Filming Begins with New Cast

SEOUL, South Korea — Fans of the hit zombie series, All of Us Are Dead, are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Season 2 as filming is set to begin this year. The popular show, based on the webtoon by Joo Dong-geun, first captivated audiences when it premiered on Netflix in January 2022. It follows a group of students trapped inside their high school following a devastating zombie outbreak.

The estimated release date for Season 2 has been pushed to 2026, according to production reports. This delay comes after the show’s team confirmed that filming will not start until later this year. Park Chul-soo, CEO of Film Monster, previously mentioned in 2024 that the new season would be released in late 2025, but setbacks have pushed this timeline back.

Director Lee Jae-gyu has provided some insight into what fans can expect in the upcoming season. He noted, “Season 2 will feature more powerful and evolved zombies, and the story will unfold in the fallen Seoul.” His remarks have heightened interest as fans wonder how the characters will adapt to the continuing apocalypse.

Returning cast members include Park Ji-hu as On-jo and Park Solomon as Su-hyeok, alongside new additions like Lee Min-jae and Kim Si-eun, both of whom are gaining attention from recent popular projects. Their involvement promises an expansion of the story’s universe and a deeper engagement with both returning and new characters.

Despite the months of waiting, the excitement is palpable as glimpses of new plot lines and character arcs emerge. The expectations for All of Us Are Dead Season 2 remain high, with hopes that production will kick off smoothly and deliver a new chapter that mirrors the success of the first season.