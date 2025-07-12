All Blacks Face France with Injuries Ahead of Second Test

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – The All Blacks are set to face France on Saturday in the second Lipovitan-D Test at Sky Stadium, with significant changes in both lineups due to injuries.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has made adjustments, particularly with the injury of winger Caleb Clarke, who sustained a high ankle injury in training and will miss the match. Emoni Narawa will replace him on the right wing, while Rieko Ioane shifts back to the left wing. “We’re focusing a bit on continuity. The series is still on, and we want to give the players a chance to build their combinations,” Robertson said.

The All Blacks secured a narrow victory in the first Test and are determined to build on their performance. Lock Patrick Tuipulotu has also been brought in to replace Scott Barrett, who is unavailable due to injury. “He’s a good lineout caller, physical, and brings calmness to the team,” Robertson noted.

The French team is making 10 changes from their initial lineup, reflecting coach Fabien Galthié’s approach to incorporate fresh players from the Top 14 final. Robertson acknowledged the challenge, stating, “The aerial game is critical, and the French are very good at it.”

Players like Tupou Vaa’i, who starts on the blindside, are being counted on for their agility and defensive skills. He expressed confidence in his new role, stating, “It’s on me to go out there and continue to play the way I play.”

The match is crucial as both teams aim to assert their dominance in the series. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:05 PM local time. Coach Robertson emphasized that skills execution will be vital, especially considering potential weather impacts at the Cake Tin.

As for Clarke, the extent of his injury is still being assessed, and the All Blacks are hoping for a swift recovery. In the meantime, they will rely on their seasoned players and new additions as they prepare to face a determined French side.