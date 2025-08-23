All Blacks Prepare for Face-Off Against Argentina in Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The All Blacks are set to face Argentina in Buenos Aires as they aim for their second victory in the Rugby Championship. This match comes after their impressive 41-24 win in Cordoba last week. New Zealand has a strong history in Argentina, boasting 14 wins and just one draw in 15 matches played on Argentinian soil.

Head coach Scott Robertson has made limited changes to the lineup. Simon Parker joins the starting XV at No. 8, moving Ardie Savea to openside flanker. Tamaiti Williams and Wallace Sititi return from injury to take spots on the bench, while Quinn Tupaea and Josh Lord step in for injured players Anton Lienert-Brown and Patrick Tuipulotu.

The All Blacks’ matchday squad includes: Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett (c), Fabian Holland, Tupou Vaa’i, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Sevu Reece, and Will Jordan. The replacements are Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Finlay Christie, Quinn Tupaea, and Damian McKenzie.

Argentina’s lineup features captain Julian Montoya, Gonzalo Garcia, and Mateo Carreras. The reserves include Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, and Marcos Kremer, among others.

Historically, the All Blacks have triumphed over Argentina, winning 36 out of the 40 matches played. They look to maintain this dominance in the upcoming clash.

Fans can catch live commentary from Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport, and iHeartRadio. The match will also be livestreamed on Sky Sport Now.