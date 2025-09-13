Sports
All Blacks vs. Springboks: Historic Rugby Rivalry Continues in Wellington
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The Rugby Championship continues this Saturday with a thrilling match between the All Blacks and the Springboks. The All Blacks, after a hard-fought 24-17 victory in Auckland, seek to extend their winning momentum while the Springboks aim to bounce back after two losses in their last three Tests.
This highly anticipated clash at Sky Stadium kicks off at 3:05 a.m. ET (Saturday evening local time in Wellington). The match will be officiated by Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli, marking his first time leading this storied rivalry.
The All Blacks currently hold the top spot in the World Rugby rankings, and fans are eager to see if they can complete a sweep against the Springboks in the tournament—a feat not achieved since 2017. South Africa has won only once and drawn once in its last two visits to Wellington, whereas the All Blacks enjoy a strong home record in this competition, winning six out of their last seven matches.
“We want to keep the momentum going after our win in Auckland,” said All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. “It’s vital for our confidence and positioning in the championship.”
On the other hand, Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has made several changes to his lineup in hopes of reversing their fortunes. “We must avoid consecutive losses, which we haven’t faced since 2022,” Erasmus commented.
Fans in the United States can stream the All Blacks-Springboks match live on FloRugby and the FloSports app. For those unable to watch live, replays will be available. With such a rich history between these teams, spectators worldwide are sure not to miss this thrilling showdown.
