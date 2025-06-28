Sports
All Brazilian Teams Advance to World Cup Knockout Round
MIAMI, USA — The knockout stage of the FIFA Club World Cup starts this Saturday, featuring all Brazilian teams who have secured their spots in the Round of 16. With games taking place in the sweltering heat of the United States, players may face increased physical demands.
Like the World Cup for national teams, the club knockout phase also includes a 30-minute extra session in case of a tie after regulation time, a regulation outlined in Article 14 of the tournament rules. Should a match remain tied after the extra time, a penalty shootout will determine the winner.
The first match of the knockout stage is a Brazilian clash between Palmeiras and Botafogo, set for Saturday at 1 p.m. local time in Philadelphia. Flamengo will play on Sunday against Bayern Munich at 5 p.m. in Miami, while Fluminense faces Inter Milan on Monday at 4 p.m. in Charlotte.
According to tournament guidelines, if a game ends in a draw after normal time, an extra time of 30 minutes will be played, divided into two 15-minute halves. If the score is still tied after this, the match will be decided by penalties.
The Fluminense vs. Inter Milan match will be especially significant, as the Italian club finished first in their group and is coming in confident after defeating River Plate. Fluminense aims to maintain its unbeaten record against Italian teams, with an impressive history of 10 wins, 4 draws, and no losses from 14 matches.
Card accumulations reset only after the Round of 16, meaning players at risk of suspension must avoid yellow cards in critical matches. Some key names such as John Arias and Martinelli will be watched closely as they are currently on yellow card warnings.
As anticipation builds among fans, the upcoming matches promise to be thrilling with high stakes as teams vie for a place in the semifinals of this prestigious tournament.
Recent Posts
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles