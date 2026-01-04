All Creatures Great and Small Returns for Sixth Season on January 11

EL PASO, Texas — The beloved series All Creatures Great and Small, based on the tales of James Herriot, returns for its sixth season on January 11, 2026. The series continues to follow a dedicated country veterinarian whose healing extends beyond animals to the people of the Yorkshire Dales.

The new season picks up in May 1945, three years after the Christmas special. As World War II nears its end, the community looks to rebuild their lives. However, the war’s emotional toll lingers.

In previous seasons, viewers witnessed the heartwarming, yet heart-wrenching, stories of the characters. Season 5 concluded with the distressing news that Audrey Hall‘s son, Edward, was believed to have been lost at sea, causing heartbreak. In a miraculous turn, Edward was later confirmed to be alive but wounded.

Besides the struggles of war, viewers will see personal growth. James’s military service ended abruptly due to health issues, but he returns home supported by his wife, Helen. Together, they now face the realities of peace and family life.

Since the last season, James and Helen have expanded their family with the arrival of baby Rosie, while little Jimmy grows more involved in his father’s veterinary practice. James, now a partner at the clinic, is busy balancing his responsibilities at work and home.

However, not everything is smooth sailing. Dr. Siegfried Farnon displays erratic behavior, struggling to maintain control over the practice. His brother Tristan returns from the frontlines to support him, hinting at a change in dynamics within the clinic.

The creators aim to bring back the show’s essence centered around community and compassion for animals. “We did want to get back to what the show is really about, which is people and doing nice things for animals,” said executive producer Ben vanstone.

Fans can prepare for a season filled with fresh complications, renewed hope, and beloved furry patients. The newest adventures and challenges of the Yorkshire Dales community await as All Creatures Great and Small returns to the screen.