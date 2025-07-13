All Eyes on Rory McIlroy Ahead of The Open Championship

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Golf fans are gearing up for The Open Championship, set to take place from July 17-20 at Royal Portrush. The tournament promises to be exciting as Rory McIlroy, a favorite and a local hero, emerges as the center of attention.

Golf expert Ryan Lavner recently joined Damon Hack on a discussion platform, pondering which version of McIlroy will show up at this prestigious event. Lavner declared McIlroy as ‘the biggest storyline’ heading into the final major of the season, amplifying the anticipation surrounding his performance.

This year marks the 153rd Open Championship, and it’s widely celebrated not only in the UK but also across the globe, particularly in the United States. Networks like NBC, Peacock, and Golf Channel will dedicate an impressive 187 hours of live coverage, ensuring fans don’t miss any of the action.

Viewers can expect a rich viewing experience that includes a new ‘Multiview’ offering, allowing simultaneous coverage of two Featured Groups and the Par-3 Channel, focusing on holes 6 and 16. This innovative viewing option aims to enhance the excitement for golf aficionados.

The Open’s U.S. TV schedule remains fluid, with several live broadcasts and highlight shows planned throughout the championship. Golf enthusiasts can mark their calendars for a packed four days filled with thrilling golf.

As the tournament approaches, all eyes will certainly be on McIlroy and the unique atmosphere of Royal Portrush. Only time will tell how this year’s championship unfolds.