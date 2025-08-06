All-Female Broadcast Team Highlights Red Sox Game Against Royals

BOSTON, MA — NESN made history with the first all-female broadcast team for a complete Red Sox game on Tuesday. Emma Tiedemann took on play-by-play duties while Alanna Rizzo served as the color analyst during the match against the Kansas City Royals. This significant event coincided with Women’s Celebration Night at Fenway Park.

Both women prepared for the broadcast by watching the Red Sox face the Royals the previous evening. Tiedemann expressed excitement over working with Rizzo, whom she has admired for years. Rizzo, a veteran reporter with numerous Emmy awards, emphasized the importance of collaboration during their broadcast.

The broadcast team included Kasey Hudson at field level, with Natalie Noury and Jen McCaffrey in the studio. This initiative aims to promote women’s representation in sports broadcasting, reflecting NESN’s commitment to expanding opportunities in a male-dominated industry.

Rizzo noted the need for focus, stating, “Once the first pitch is thrown, we just do our job.” Tiedemann highlighted her love for baseball and the growth she experienced while calling games in the Alaskan summer league.

For Rizzo, storytelling is at the heart of her work. She aims to connect fans with players off the field, bringing a personal touch to the game. “It’s about finding out what makes each player unique,” she explained. The duo’s dynamic aims to change perceptions in sports broadcasting, making nights like these less about gender and more about talent.

As the Red Sox prepared for the game, they were riding a six-game winning streak and looking to extend it against the Royals. Pitcher Garrett Crochet was set to make the start for Boston, while the Royals countered with Ryan Bergert. Both teams aimed to showcase their skills on the field, hoping for a victory.

The significance of this all-female broadcast can be underscored by the aspirations of both women in paving the way for future generations. Tiedemann expressed hope for a day when such broadcasts no longer create headlines, emphasizing that talent should transcend gender.