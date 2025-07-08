Sports
All-Star Player Undergoes Eye Surgery, Set for Mavs Training Camp
Dallas, TX — All-Star player Anthony Davis underwent a procedure to repair a detached retina, which he suffered during the NBA season, sources told ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Davis is expected to be healthy for training camp, marking his first with the Dallas Mavericks after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers. In his Mavericks debut, he impressed fans by scoring 26 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and providing 7 assists along with 3 blocks. Unfortunately, he left that game due to a groin injury that sidelined him for six weeks.
During his time with Dallas, Davis played in 11 games, including two pivotal play-in games, where he averaged an impressive 33.5 points and 9.0 rebounds. As he prepares for the upcoming season, he is anticipated to take on a significant role.
This is particularly crucial as the Mavericks’ star point guard, Luka Dončić, is expected to miss a large part of the season due to recovery from a torn ACL injury. In a strategic move, Dallas recently selected a promising new talent with the No. 1 pick in last month’s NBA draft, aiming to bolster their roster during this challenging time.
