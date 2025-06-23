All Things Go Festival Sets Toronto Expansion for October 2025

TORONTO, Canada – The All Things Go music festival is heading to Toronto this fall, marking its first international edition. The festival is set for October 4 and 5 at Budweiser Stage, one of the city’s largest outdoor venues. This new location will follow the festival’s previously announced U.S. events, scheduled for September 27 to 29 at Forest Hills Stadium in New York and Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland.

Organizers confirmed the news on social media, expressing excitement with the caption, “Besties, we’re headed north. #AllThingsGo Toronto is officially ON. Two STACKED days of iconic artist performances at Budweiser Stage by the waterfront.”

Live Nation Women is partnering with All Things Go for this expansion. In a statement, Live Nation Women president Ali Harnell emphasized the organization’s commitment to championing women and creating opportunities for emerging talent in live music. “This partnership goes beyond the festival; it’s about creating platforms where a wide range of artists and stories can be seen and heard,” Harnell said.

Since its founding in 2011, All Things Go has become known for showcasing a diverse lineup with a focus on female and non-binary artists. The festival has featured performances from renowned artists including Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and Hozier. The Toronto edition aims to maintain this commitment to inclusivity while expanding its reach.

The full lineup for the Toronto festival has not yet been announced, but previous editions featured a mix of both established and emerging talent. Details about ticket sales are also forthcoming; the fan presale is set for June 26, while general sales begin on June 27.

As part of their growth, All Things Go is also expanding its Washington, D.C. and New York events to three days in 2025. Organizers expect the Toronto festival to draw music fans eager for a unique experience at the waterfront venue.