Sports
Allan Saint-Maximin Arrives in Mexico City for Medical Exams
Mexico City, Mexico – Allan Saint-Maximin arrived in Mexico City on August 9, 2025, to undergo medical exams and finalize a four-year contract with Club América.
The 28-year-old French-born left winger was initially expected to land a day earlier but encountered airline issues that delayed his flight. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by enthusiastic América fans at the airport.
Saint-Maximin took time to greet supporters after touching down, signaling his eagerness to join the Eagles. His debut date has yet to be confirmed, although he could potentially play on matchday 5 against Tigres on August 16, depending on his physical condition.
Previously, Saint-Maximin gained recognition during his four seasons at Newcastle United in the Premier League, which made him a key player for the team. His impressive performances drew the attention of Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia, who offered 32 million euros for his transfer.
Unfortunately, his time in Saudi Arabia didn’t meet expectations, leading to a loan to Fenerbahce in Turkey, where he saw more game time but struggled to regain his previous form.
The contract with Club América is reportedly for two years, with an option for an additional year.
