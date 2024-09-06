Allegations Against TDP MLA Koneti Adimulam Prompt Party Suspension

The recent allegations against Koneti Adimulam, the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Satyavedu, have garnered significant attention. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by a female party leader, which has led to a serious response from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In a statement addressing the allegations, Adimulam denied any wrongdoing, asserting that he had been the target of a conspiracy devised by political opponents who could not challenge him directly. He claimed that the plot against him began when he received his ticket to contest in the upcoming elections.

Adimulam expressed disappointment over the accusations, stating that they stemmed from jealousy and bitterness towards him. He emphasized that he did not intend to harm the reputation of the TDP and that he was committed to his duties towards the people of his constituency.

The allegations were made public by a female president of the women’s wing in his constituency, who accused Adimulam of coercing her into sexual acts at a hotel in Tirupati. According to her claims, he threatened her life if she disclosed the incidents.

Following the gravity of these allegations and their potential impact on the party, the TDP leadership took immediate action. Party officials announced the suspension of Koneti Adimulam, a decision reportedly made following directives from the party leader, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

This situation is evolving, with ongoing investigations expected to be carried out to assess the veracity of the claims made against the MLA.