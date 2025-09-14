Allegiant Travel Company Launches New Routes with Budget Fares

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Allegiant Travel Company has announced three new nonstop routes that will connect five cities across the United States, including a new service to Burbank, California via Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). To celebrate this expansion, Allegiant is offering one-way fares as low as $39.

The new routes will officially begin in February 2026 and are expected to enhance Allegiant’s presence in key leisure destinations. The company, known for its budget-friendly fares, aims to make vacations more accessible for travelers. ‘We’re thrilled to expand our network from coast to coast and look forward to bringing our brand of service to Burbank, California,’ said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer.

In addition to Burbank, the new routes include direct flights from Chattanooga, Tennessee via Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport (CHA) to Fort Lauderdale/Miami, Florida via Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), with introductory fares starting at $49. The first of these flights is scheduled to launch on February 12, 2026.

Allegiant’s business model focuses on nonstop flights, allowing passengers to spend less time at the airport and more time enjoying their trips. Tickets for the newly announced routes are already available for purchase on Allegiant.com.

Travelers should note that the promotional fares are limited and must be booked by September 10, 2025, for travel by May 19, 2026. While the prices include taxes and fees, specific fare rules and optional charges may apply.

As an integrated travel company headquartered in Las Vegas, Allegiant has been connecting small-to-medium cities with popular vacation spots since 1999, emphasizing low-cost travel solutions.