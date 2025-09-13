Allegri: Leao Likely Out for Udinese, Targeting Napoli Return

Milano, Italy – AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri announced during a press conference today that Rafael Leao will miss the upcoming match against Udinese due to an ongoing injury.

Leao, who sustained the injury during the Coppa Italia match against Bari on August 17, has had his recovery delayed multiple times. The initial prognosis suggested a minor setback, but Allegri confirmed that the winger’s condition remains complicated.

“Leao has a problem with his soleus. Stretching or straining it doesn’t make any difference; it’s a complicated muscle,” Allegri said. “He won’t be available tomorrow and I don’t think he’ll be available against Udinese. I think we’ll see him against Napoli.”

When asked about the team’s injury status, Allegri noted that Leao and Ardon Jashari are the only players sidelined. He reassured fans that other key players, including Estupinan and Pulisic, are fit to play.

<p“The others are all fine, only Leao and Jashari are injured, and we’ll wait for them in due time,” he added. The coach emphasized the importance of Leao being back for the Napoli match, calling it a crucial game for Milan.

This unexpected injury means Leao will miss valuable game time ahead of the high-stakes encounter against Napoli, a match that has significant implications for the team’s season.