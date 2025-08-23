Sports
Allegri Returns as Milan Hosts Cremonese in Serie A Opener
Milano, Italia — Massimiliano Allegri begins his second term as AC Milan manager on Saturday, facing newly-promoted Cremonese at San Siro in the opening weekend of Serie A.
After a disappointing eighth-place finish last season, Milan aims to reclaim their standing in European football. Despite several high-profile signings, the team struggled, leading to the departure of former coaches Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao.
Allegri, who returns to Milan after 11 years, hopes to avoid the pitfalls of his earlier stint at Juventus. He has emphasized hard work to establish a competitive rhythm this season.
This match marks Cremonese’s return to Serie A two years after relegation. Under new coach Davide Nicola, the team aims for survival after a challenging promotion playoff victory against Spezia.
Last season, Cremonese finished bottom of Serie A in their only other top-flight campaign, and bookmakers predict another tough season ahead. However, Nicola’s appointment is seen as a sign of ambition.
Cremonese, who had a quiet transfer window due to budget constraints, have struggled historically on their opening day. They have lost all eight of their previous Serie A opening matches, each away from home.
AC Milan enters this match with a mixed past against Cremonese, having never lost to them at home in Serie A (W7, D1). They are expected to seize the early advantage after securing a 2-0 victory over Bari in the Coppa Italia.
Unfortunately for Milan, star player Rafael Leao is sidelined with an injury, likely allowing Santiago Gimenez to lead the attack alongside Christian Pulisic. New midfielders, including Luka Modric, Samuele Ricci, and Ardon Jashari, might feature prominently from the outset.
Cremonese’s lineup will include players like Filippo Terracciano and Warren Bondo, both on loan from Milan, adding further intrigue to their performance against their parent club.
As they kick off the season, both teams have much on the line, with Milan seeking to rebound from last year’s failures and Cremonese fighting to establish themselves in Serie A.
Prediction: Milan to win 3-0.
