Sports
Allisha Gray Leads Atlanta Dream to Dominating Win Over Washington Mystics
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Allisha Gray scored a career-high 32 points, leading the Atlanta Dream to a commanding 89-56 victory over the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Gray’s impressive performance included 10-of-14 shooting from the field, comprising 6-of-9 from beyond the arc, as Atlanta set a franchise record with 18 three-pointers. The Dream made 18 of 42 attempts from long range, while the Mystics struggled, converting only 3 of 17.
In total, Washington scored just 18 baskets and shot a mere 29.5% from the field. Rhyne Howard also made headlines, scoring 14 points and becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 300 career points in just 114 games.
Te-Hina Paopao chipped in a career-high 16 points, including four three-pointers, while Naz Hillmon contributed a solid 10 points and 11 rebounds. Atlanta’s teamwork shined through their 24 assists on 31 baskets.
The Mystics’ Sonia Citron was the lone player to reach double figures, finishing with 10 points. Washington fell behind early in the third quarter, as the Dream scored the first 16 points of the half, ultimately pulling away for the decisive win.
Gray’s scoring spree included 12 of Atlanta’s first 16 points as they surged from an 8-7 deficit to an 18-13 lead early in the second quarter. The Dream went into halftime with a 45-34 advantage.
Up next, Atlanta (now 8-3) will face the league-leading New York Liberty on Tuesday, while Washington (4-7) travels to play the Chicago Sky.
