Allisha Gray Wins Third Player of the Week Award of 2025

ATLANTA (August 12, 2025) – Allisha Gray, guard for the Atlanta Dream, has been named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for her performance during the week of August 4-10. This marks Gray’s third Player of the Week honor this season, making her the first player from the Dream to achieve this since 2018.

During the week, Gray averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field. The Dream secured two victories on the road against the Chicago Sky and the Phoenix Mercury, pushing their season record past 20 wins for only the third time in franchise history.

In a game against the Chicago Sky on August 7, Gray led with a game-high 25 points, contributing to an 86-65 win. Three days later, she scored 17 points and added five rebounds and five assists in a close 74-66 victory at Phoenix, leading Atlanta in scoring once again.

This season has been a breakout for Gray, who is in the running for MVP, averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game. She ranks among the league leaders in several categories, including scoring and three-pointers made. Gray also gained recognition as a 2025 WNBA All-Star Starter and has been named Player of the Month twice this season.

Gray’s performance has been instrumental for the Dream, especially during a stretch where key players were unavailable. Coach Karl Smesko‘s system has allowed her to showcase her versatility as both a scorer and a defender. With this latest accolade, Gray is cementing her status as a top player in the league.

