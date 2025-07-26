Almabayev and Ochoa Set for Key Flyweight Clash at UFC on ABC 9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — Asu Almabayev and Jose Ochoa will meet in a crucial flyweight bout on the main card of UFC on ABC 9 this Saturday at Etihad Arena. The fight is set to begin at approximately 3:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live on ABC.

Almabayev (21-3), a Kazakh fighter, is looking to bounce back after suffering his first UFC loss in March. He was finished by Manel Kape in the third round, ending his impressive 17-fight winning streak. Before the loss, Almabayev had started his UFC career with four straight victories, including an eye-catching debut submission of Ode Osbourne.

His opponent, Ochoa (8-1), is entering the Octagon after a second-round stoppage victory against Cody Durden in June. Ochoa’s only professional loss came from a unanimous decision against Lone'er Kavanagh, marking his resilience in the sport.

Originally scheduled to face Ramazan Temirov, Almabayev now prepares for Ochoa, who fights from a southpaw stance. Although Almabayev has a noted history against southpaws, including a controversial split-decision win over Zach Makovsky, his recent performance against Kape raises questions about his adaptability.

Dan Tom, an analyst for MMA Junkie, predicts that Ochoa could exploit Almabayev’s style, potentially leading to a finish in Round 2.

The oddsmakers opened with Almabayev as a slight favorite, listing him at -117, while Ochoa is at -103 on FanDuel. The betting landscape indicates a shift as more public money has leaned toward the Peruvian.

The main card also features other exciting matchups, including a headliner between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder, promising high-stakes action for fans of the sport.