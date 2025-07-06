Sports
Alonso Calls Updates a Step Forward for Aston Martin at Silverstone
Silverstone, UK – Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin Racing confirmed that recent upgrades to the AMR25 delivered a “small step in the right direction,” after qualifying ninth for the British Grand Prix on Sunday.
Aston Martin introduced new floor and top bodywork ahead of the home race weekend, building on previous adjustments made during the Imola update. Andy Cowell, team principal and CEO, stated, “This builds on the Imola update, but this one focuses more on the floor with a small modification to the top bodywork, aimed at improving airflow around the rear tyres.”
Despite qualifying ninth, Alonso will start the race from seventh position due to grid penalties affecting the drivers ahead of him. “It took time to analyze the data and see the differences. A small step in the right direction,” Alonso told Motorsport.com. He reflected on the competitive nature of qualifying, mentioning a strong performance from Haas, who placed a car in Q3.
Alonso also addressed the challenges faced during Free Practice 3, which saw him miss a soft tire run due to a red flag incident. “To be in Q3 was not that straightforward. We went into qualifying a little bit into the unknown in terms of set-up,” he explained. The driver remained optimistic about the long race ahead, stating, “The car felt good. Tyres felt good as well, so no concerns there. And let’s see if we can score points.”
Aston Martin aims to assess the impact of its upgrades further, as Cowell noted that the team is mainly focused on developments for 2026. “Ninety-nine percent is on 2026, but we might drop the ’25 car back in the wind tunnel to close the loop,” he added.
As the British Grand Prix approaches, excited fans can look forward to the race and the significant updates introduced by the Aston Martin team this weekend.
