Alonso Plans Unique View of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Amid Title Battle

YAS MARINA, Abu Dhabi — Fernando Alonso is preparing for a unique perspective during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, humorously indicating that he will be watching the thrilling three-way title fight from the various large screens strategically placed around the Yas Marina circuit. The veteran Aston Martin driver qualified in sixth position, trailing title contenders Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, and Oscar Piastri, who claimed the first three spots on the grid in an unprecedented qualifying session.

The Spaniard plans to immerse himself in the race experience while seated in his car. When asked about his viewing plans for the event, he humorously remarked, “A lot, a lot, because also it’s a very easy circuit!” He highlighted the multiple screens available at key points around the track, ensuring he won’t miss any of the action. “In Turn 3, you have a screen that you know it’s in the middle of your view. In Turn 5, you have a screen on the inside. [Turn] 7, the outside. [Turn] 9, there are two, one on entry, one on exit, there’s plenty of screens. Tomorrow will be a fantastic show.”

Sunday’s race holds significant implications for Alonso’s Aston Martin team, which sits in seventh place in the constructors’ standings, currently 12 points behind the Racing Bulls team and seven points ahead of Haas, who are just five points clear of Sauber. The dynamics of the race could be pivotal as some within the paddock speculate that Verstappen might attempt to slow down the McLaren drivers in order to manipulate the outcome of the race and potentially allow competitors like Alonso to join the fray.

Despite the potential for excitement, Alonso made it clear he doesn’t wish to interfere with the championship showdown. “I really hope to be as far as possible from the fight,” he stated. “Not too far, because I want to win the points, but yeah, not to be in the news on Monday!”

When asked about the possibility of Verstappen slowing down the McLarens, Alonso raised his eyebrows and smirked, adding, “I hadn’t thought about that. Who knows … that’s interesting. I hadn’t thought about that. Now I have something to think about tonight.” However, he was pragmatic about the situation, acknowledging that for Verstappen’s strategy to be effective, he would need to significantly reduce his speed for Alonso and others to catch up. “Our focus will be on our race and if the strategy opens up for different approaches, we will try to adapt,” Alonso remarked. “Obviously our race is with Haas and Sauber in the constructors’ championship; there is no other incentive for us. We will focus on that.”