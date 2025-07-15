Alonso Shares Insights on Newey’s Impact at Aston Martin

Silverstone, United Kingdom – Fernando Alonso has shared how Adrian Newey is influencing the Aston Martin Formula 1 team. The two-time World Champion stated that the team is learning from Newey, who began his role as Managing Technical Partner in March.

During the British Grand Prix weekend, Alonso discussed his collaboration with Newey, noting that they have had several lunches together. He highlighted that their conversations focused on improving team dynamics and enhancing the simulator’s realism. Alonso remarked, “He [Newey] has a lot of experience of how a top team should fight for championships and try to be on top of the game in every area.”

Alonso emphasized that Newey’s expertise extends beyond aerodynamics. “When we think about Adrian, it is all aero performance; I think Adrian has a much wider view of how the team should operate, so we all learn from him every time that we speak with him,” Alonso added.

Newey’s reputation in the F1 world is well known, and his arrival at Aston Martin comes during a pivotal time as the team prepares for the introduction of new regulations. Alonso, who is 43 years old, was asked about his future in the sport beyond 2026. He replied, “No, not really. Not in my mind now,” indicating that his focus remains on the current championship season.

Currently, Aston Martin sits in eighth place in the Constructors’ Championship, tied on 36 points with seventh-placed team. Alonso noted, “We didn’t start as competitive as we thought, and now we want to turn the situation around. We want to finish the second part of 2025 as strong as possible.”