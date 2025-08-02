Sports
Alonso, Stroll Shine Despite Injury During Hungarian Grand Prix Practice
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY – AUGUST 01: Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll had a solid showing in Friday’s practice sessions for the Hungarian Grand Prix, finishing within the top five despite Alonso’s recent back injury.
Alonso, who was forced to sit out the first practice session due to a muscular injury in his lower back, returned for FP2 and finished fifth overall. “I have a small injury on my muscle on the back, in the lumbar area, and I needed some rest,” Alonso said. He acknowledged that managing his discomfort would be crucial throughout the weekend but expressed optimism about his performance. “I had no pain in FP2, which is positive,” he added.
To take extra care of his injury, Aston Martin opted to replace Alonso with reserve driver Felipe Drugovich for FP1. Drugovich managed a respectable performance, finishing 16th but admitted his last-minute inclusion brought a hectic day. “I just got given the targets and off we went, and I think it was a pretty good session,” Drugovich said.
Meanwhile, Lance Stroll, who finished fourth in FP2, noted the timesheets would not reflect the real competitive picture among teams. “The timesheets on Friday, it’s always hard to know what everyone is doing with fuel loads and all that, but the car felt good and we’ll see what we can do tomorrow,” Stroll said.
Alonso discussed the fine-tuning needed for the car, stating it still lacked the ideal balance. “The balance is still not in the window where I would probably like the car to be,” he said. He remained focused on making adjustments overnight to enhance performance for the rest of the weekend.
As the summer break looms, Alonso is hopeful that treatments and rest will help him recover fully while he continues to compete. “I think it is manageable. I don’t have pain in the car, which is the main thing,” he concluded.
Recent Posts
- Luka Dončić Reveals Dramatic Physique Transformation Ahead of New NBA Season
- Ravindra Jadeja Sets New Record in Test Series Against England
- Pauline Ferrand-Prévôt Wins Tour de France Stage 8 to Claim Yellow Jersey
- Gasperini Announces Squad for Friendly Against Lens Ahead of Season
- Paige DeSorbo Reflects on Breakup and Exit from Bravo Series
- Weekend Forecast: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Ahead
- Alonso, Stroll Shine Despite Injury During Hungarian Grand Prix Practice
- Aston Martin Sells Formula One Stake Amid Financial Struggles
- Coney Community Advisory Committee Questions Casino Project Plans
- Denzel Perryman Arrested on Felony Assault Weapon Charge in Los Angeles
- Budapest Mayor Questioned Over Banned LGBTQ+ Pride March
- India Ends Day One at 204-6 Amid Controversy
- Air Jordan 10 “Steel Grey” Releases August 2—Here’s What You Need to Know
- New Crafting Recipes Added to Grow a Garden Game
- Cornel West’s Party Files Lawsuit to Challenge North Carolina Election Rules
- Jasper Cillessen Returns to NEC, Faces Competition for Starting Position
- McLaren Leads Qualifying At Hungaroring As Verstappen Struggles
- Saratoga Selections: Key Race Picks and Insights
- Good Morning America Tops Ratings, Beats Today for First Time in Two Years
- Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 Reissue Drops This August