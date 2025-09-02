Business
Alphabet Inc. Shares Drop Over Price Target Revision
New York, NY — Alphabet Inc. shares fell 1.03% in premarket trading on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. This drop follows a revision of the company’s price target by investment firm DA Davidson.
DA Davidson has lowered its price target on Alphabet to $190, which some analysts consider a bearish indicator for the tech giant’s stock. The adjustment comes amid broader market fluctuations and concerns about Alphabet’s growth potential.
Investor sentiment has also been affected by ongoing negotiations between G42 and various tech firms, including Google. These discussions are focused on establishing a UAE-U.S. AI campus. The developments have raised questions about the competitive landscape in the tech industry and how it may impact Alphabet’s market position.
The reactions from investors reflect a cautious approach as they weigh the changes in price targets alongside the future of tech partnerships and advancements in artificial intelligence. Alphabet’s stock performance will be closely monitored as these negotiations unfold.
As the situation develops, investors are encouraged to keep track of the updates from both Alphabet and G42.
