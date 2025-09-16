Altercation at Omaha Central High School Sends Student to Hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — Paramedics were dispatched to Omaha Central High School on Monday afternoon after a disturbance in a bathroom. The incident occurred around 1:25 p.m. and involved students, prompting immediate action from school staff.

According to Principal Dionne Kirksey, the school was placed on a 30-minute hold as a precaution. During a hold, students are kept in their classrooms and hallways are cleared. Kirksey communicated with families via a letter, emphasizing their commitment to safety: ‘We take these incidents very seriously and contacted law enforcement and district safety to assist.’

One student was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation after the altercation. An Omaha Police Department spokesperson reported that no weapons were involved in the incident.

The school’s resource officer and staff worked quickly to de-escalate the situation, and law enforcement is currently collaborating with school administrators for a thorough investigation.

This developing story will continue to be monitored. More updates will be provided as they become available.