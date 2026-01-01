Alvarado, Williams Suspended After Heated Altercation During Game

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2025 – New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has been suspended for two games and Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams for one game following an on-court fight during a recent game.

The incident occurred at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans with 2:06 remaining in the third quarter of the Suns’ 123-114 victory over the Pelicans on Dec. 27. Alvarado committed a foul on Williams while trying to navigate around a pick, which led to escalating tensions between the two players.

After the foul, Williams shoved Alvarado in the back. In response, Alvarado confronted Williams, and the two began exchanging punches. Both players were ejected from the game and assessed technical fouls.

Alvarado will serve his suspension during the Pelicans’ home game against the New York Knicks on Dec. 29 and their road game against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 31. Williams will miss the Suns’ upcoming game against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 29 but is eligible to return on Jan. 1.

Suns coach Jordan Ott commented on the altercation, attributing it to “competitiveness and fatigue” stemming from a second night of back-to-back games. “Obviously, it happens,” Ott said. “It just feels like the lack of sleep…they got tangled up, and obviously, they both got thrown out.”

Devin Booker led the Suns with 20 points in the victory, while Trey Murphy III scored 24 points for the Pelicans. New Orleans is currently facing challenges, sitting at 8-25 for the season and on a three-game losing streak.

Both players were instrumental to their teams, with Williams averaging 13.3 points and 8.2 rebounds before the suspension. Alvarado recently signed a two-year extension worth $9 million with the Pelicans. They will both be eager to return after serving their penalties.