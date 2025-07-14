Álvaro Carreras Returns to Real Madrid on Six-Year Deal

MADRID, Spain – Álvaro Carreras has officially returned to Real Madrid, signing a six-year contract with the club that links him until June 30, 2031. The announcement was made on Monday just before his scheduled presentation on Tuesday at 1:00 PM local time in Ciudad Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old left-back comes from Benfica, where he solidified his place as a starter after a successful season. Carreras previously played for Real Madrid’s youth teams from 2017 to 2020 before transferring to Manchester United. He was named the best player of the season for United’s under-23 team in 2021-22.

His return to Madrid aims to strengthen the left side of the defense, an area of concern for head coach Carlo Ancelotti, especially due to frequent injuries suffered by Ferland Mendy. Carreras’s physical abilities and tactical maturity have made him an attractive option for Ancelotti’s setup.

Carreras was essential in helping Benfica win the Copa da Liga Portugal last season, and his performances attracted attention from several major clubs across Europe, including Real Madrid. The club opted to bring him back now, highlighting its commitment to nurturing talent from its academy.

The financial details revealed that Real Madrid will pay Benfica 45 million euros for Carreras, which will be completed in two installments. The remaining five million euros linked to his buyout clause will depend on future agreements between the two clubs. His final signing comes after Madrid’s prior signings this summer, including Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Before his public presentation, Carreras will meet with club president Florentino Pérez to finalize the contract. This marks a significant return for Carreras, who is eager to contribute to Real Madrid as they prepare for upcoming challenges in both La Liga and European competitions.