Sports
Álvaro Fidalgo Eyes Opportunity with Mexican National Team
Mexico City, Mexico — Midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo, who plays for Club América, is gaining attention from the Mexican national team as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup. Following the arrival of coach André Jardine, Fidalgo’s performance has significantly improved, making him a key player for his club.
Reports indicate that Javier Aguirre, the head coach of Mexico’s national team, is considering inviting Fidalgo to the training camp in November, despite the player not being officially eligible until February 2026. The goal is for Fidalgo to acclimate to the team’s style as they gear up for the World Cup.
Fidalgo, originally from Spain and now a naturalized Mexican, has expressed interest in representing Mexico, which marks a shift from his previous preference to play for Spain. Aguirre believes that the midfielder’s skill set—technical ability, field vision, and leadership—could greatly benefit the Mexican squad, especially after the team’s disappointing performance at the 2022 World Cup.
In recent seasons, Fidalgo has proven to be a consistent contributor for Club América. His statistics from the last three seasons reveal his importance to the team: in the 2021-22 season, he played 38 matches, scored three goals, and provided six assists. In the 2022-23 season, he participated in 41 games, netting four goals and adding eight assists. Most recently, in the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 39 matches, scoring five goals and making seven assists.
Importantly, Mexican national team rules state that Fidalgo can only participate in official matches starting in February 2026. Until then, he can only join training camps and friendlies. Aguirre has emphasized the need for the best players, stating, ‘Fidalgo is a player with national team quality.’
The upcoming friendly matches, including one against South Korea in Nashville, will be an opportunity for the squad to prepare for future challenges. Meanwhile, Fidalgo continues to make a strong case for his inclusion, representing a strategic option for Aguirre as they seek to rejuvenate the team ahead of the World Cup.
