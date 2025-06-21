It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns with Wild Crossover Episode

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — The gang from South Philly is back for the 17th season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, celebrating its 20th anniversary. The new season promises to showcase the group’s wild side, especially in a much-anticipated crossover with Abbott Elementary.

In a January episode, the crew volunteered at a West Philly school as part of their court-ordered community service. Viewers got a sanitized view of this encounter, but the new season allows for a more uncensored look at their antics.

A recently released trailer teases the crossover chaos, highlighting a shocking moment where Danny DeVito‘s character, Frank Reynolds, urinates in a school locker after consuming too much coffee.

The second part of this crossover event is set to air on July 9, featuring a two-episode premiere. The trailer indicates that the gang will continue to push their outrageous boundaries, with Frank finding his way onto a dating show. Jesse Palmer, the show’s host, introduces the segment by hinting, “Philadelphia, the birthplace of our nation. Could it be the birthplace of a new love?”

In his confessional, Frank discusses his perfect woman using language that is too inappropriate for family television. Meanwhile, Dennis, played by Glenn Howerton, aims to attract a romantic interest, claiming he’s using a deodorant made from “testicular fluid scientifically proven to intimidate males and drive females wild.” Dee, portrayed by Kaitlin Olson, is not impressed, retorting with disbelief.

The rest of the gang finds themselves in more outlandish situations this season, including Dee competing in a slap fight, while Dennis, Mac (Rob McElhenney), and Charlie (Charlie Day) discover a dead body at a party.

As one of the longest-running sitcoms on television, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia shows no signs of slowing down. The highly awaited episodes will air on FXX and be available for streaming on Hulu the following day.