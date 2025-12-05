Alycia Parks Sets Ace Record in WTA Tournament

ANGERS, France — Alycia Parks made headlines in the last week of the WTA circuit by matching a record for the most aces in a single match this year. The young American achieved this remarkable feat during her quarterfinal match against Océane Dodin at the Angers 125 Challenger on Friday.

Parks fired a total of 26 aces, equaling the record set earlier by Clara Tauson, who accomplished the same number during her match against Sofia Kenin in Auckland. Parks ultimately won the match 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, showcasing her powerful serves throughout the contest.

This victory is crucial for Parks, as she strives to remain in the top 100 rankings. A strong performance this week in Angers or next week in Limoges will be essential for her to achieve that goal. The tennis community is already looking forward to the 2026 season, but Parks continues to shine brightly in her current competitions.