Sports
Alycia Parks Sets Ace Record in WTA Tournament
ANGERS, France — Alycia Parks made headlines in the last week of the WTA circuit by matching a record for the most aces in a single match this year. The young American achieved this remarkable feat during her quarterfinal match against Océane Dodin at the Angers 125 Challenger on Friday.
Parks fired a total of 26 aces, equaling the record set earlier by Clara Tauson, who accomplished the same number during her match against Sofia Kenin in Auckland. Parks ultimately won the match 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, showcasing her powerful serves throughout the contest.
This victory is crucial for Parks, as she strives to remain in the top 100 rankings. A strong performance this week in Angers or next week in Limoges will be essential for her to achieve that goal. The tennis community is already looking forward to the 2026 season, but Parks continues to shine brightly in her current competitions.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown