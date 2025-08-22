Alycia Parks Upsets Top Seed Emma Navarro in Monterrey

MONTERREY, Mexico — Alycia Parks stunned top seed Emma Navarro in the second round of the WTA 500 Abierto GNP Seguros, winning the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday night. The match lasted over two hours, featuring dramatic shifts that secured a place for Parks in the quarter-finals.

Parks, who has struggled with injuries this season, finally displayed her potential by breaking Navarro’s serve multiple times in the final set. After dropping the first set, Parks gained momentum early in the second, achieving a critical service break that set the tone for her comeback.

Following her victory over Navarro, Parks expressed excitement about her performance. “It felt great to overcome such a strong opponent,” she said. “I’ve been working hard and it’s nice to see my efforts paying off.” This win is one of the biggest of her career, as she had previously lost in the early rounds of tournaments throughout the year.

This year’s tournament has seen several seeds falter early, including the exits of Beatriz Haddad Maia and Leylah Fernandez, the 4th and 7th seeds, respectively. Parks will face Slovakia’s Rebecca Sramkova in the quarter-finals, who also pulled off an upset against Fernandez.

In other matches from Monterrey, Diana Shnaider defeated Kamilla Rakhimova, while Marie Bouzkova overcame Haddad Maia. Shnaider’s 3-set victory adds tension to the semi-final lineup, ensuring that a new champion will be crowned as the tournament unfolds.